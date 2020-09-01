Cletus "Clete" Edward Strausbaugh
Mesa - Cletus "Clete" Edward Strausbaugh, 90, passed away August 30, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ. Formally of Glen Rock, PA., Clete was born October 2, 1929 in Seven Valleys, PA. He was the son of the late John and Isabella (Knadig) Strausbaugh.
Clete was the husband of Patricia (Stover) Strausbaugh. They celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on July 29, 2020.
After serving as Sergeant in the United States Army in the Korean War, Clete was an auto body mechanic for his late eldest brother Joseph Strausbaugh before building his own auto body shop in Glen Rock and venturing into the world of self-employment. He was owner/operator of Cletus Strausbaugh Body Shop in Glenrock, PA., for over 30 years.
Clete enjoyed relaxing at the beach at Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, laughing and joking with friends and family, helping his neighbors with home repairs, and tinkering with cars and golf carts. Before making a permanent move to Mesa in 2005, Clete and Pat were members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Freedom PA.
In addition to his wife, Clete is survived by his 3 children, Stephanie McLaughlin and her husband, Douglas Hamilton, of College Park, MD; Patricia Loring and her husband, Mark, and their two daughters, Sarah and Tabitha, of Mesa AZ; and Michael Strausbaugh and his partner Kathy Yeatter, of Glen Rock PA, from his late first wife, Lorraine (Markey) Strausbaugh. Clete grew up in a family of five boys and is survived by his two brothers, Herman Strausbaugh of York, PA and John Strausbaugh of Glen Rock, PA. He was also the brother of the late Joseph Strausbaugh of Glen Rock, PA and the late Austin Strausbaugh of Seven Valleys, PA.
A memorial service will be held on Friday September 4, 2020 at 9:00 am at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 East Main Street, Mesa AZ 85207.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or American Heart Association
at https://www.heart.org/
.
The family would like to thank Banner Gateway Medical Center, Gilbert AZ, and Ryan House Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix AZ, for the care and compassion given to Clete during his illness.
Arrangements by Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 East Main Street, Mesa AZ 85207.