Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Cletus Seller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cletus Sarten Seller


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cletus Sarten Seller Obituary
Cletus Sarten Seller passed away at her home of 64 years on September 20, 2019. Cletus was born in De Valls Bluff, Arkansas on February 3, 1925. She and her husband, Adrian eloped to Solome, AZ in October of 1948. It was said the marriage wouldn't last a year. That year turned out to be just short of 71 years.

Cletus was preceded by her parents, George and Mattie Sarten, her sister, Grace Womack, her sister Mickey Stewart, her brother Bernie Sarten and her beloved nephew, Red Womack.

She is survived by her husband, Adrian, her son Gary of San Diego, daughter Cynthia Lawson of Dallas and son Michael of Phoenix, her Grandchildren, Chuck Seller, Lara Martin, Jena Crosthwaite, Alex Crosthwaite of San Diego and Jake and Katie Lawson of Dallas.

Cletus was a stay at home mother with deep care and love for her children.

She was a beautiful woman in body and mind and is deeply loved.

Funeral and burial services will be private.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cletus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now