|
|
Cletus Sarten Seller passed away at her home of 64 years on September 20, 2019. Cletus was born in De Valls Bluff, Arkansas on February 3, 1925. She and her husband, Adrian eloped to Solome, AZ in October of 1948. It was said the marriage wouldn't last a year. That year turned out to be just short of 71 years.
Cletus was preceded by her parents, George and Mattie Sarten, her sister, Grace Womack, her sister Mickey Stewart, her brother Bernie Sarten and her beloved nephew, Red Womack.
She is survived by her husband, Adrian, her son Gary of San Diego, daughter Cynthia Lawson of Dallas and son Michael of Phoenix, her Grandchildren, Chuck Seller, Lara Martin, Jena Crosthwaite, Alex Crosthwaite of San Diego and Jake and Katie Lawson of Dallas.
Cletus was a stay at home mother with deep care and love for her children.
She was a beautiful woman in body and mind and is deeply loved.
Funeral and burial services will be private.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 25, 2019