|
|
In Loving Memory
Cliff R. Schlink
August 24, 1940 - January 27, 2015
With each passing day whether sunny or gray,
your love blesses us in so many ways
We feel your presence in the whisper of a gentle breeze
We hear your laughter in that of others
We see your numbers and letters revealed and the gift
of feathers ... oh what treasures
We feel your warmth in the morning sun
We feel your peace when the day is done
Miss you beyond words
Love you beyond forever
With gratitude we honor you
~ Your family ~
Published in The Arizona Republic on Jan. 26, 2020