Resources
More Obituaries for Cliff Schlink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cliff R. Schlink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cliff R. Schlink In Memoriam
In Loving Memory

Cliff R. Schlink

August 24, 1940 - January 27, 2015

With each passing day whether sunny or gray,

your love blesses us in so many ways

We feel your presence in the whisper of a gentle breeze

We hear your laughter in that of others

We see your numbers and letters revealed and the gift

of feathers ... oh what treasures

We feel your warmth in the morning sun

We feel your peace when the day is done

Miss you beyond words

Love you beyond forever

With gratitude we honor you

~ Your family ~
Published in The Arizona Republic on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cliff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -