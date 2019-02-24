|
Clifford E. Skousen
Phoenix - 1940-2019
Clifford passed away , February 15, 2019
Clifford was born in Cottonwood, Arizona, May 19, 1940 to James E. Skousen and Elizabeth Peck Skousen, he was the youngest of four children. His father died a year after he was born and his mother moved back to Glendale where she raised her children.
Clifford attended Glendale high School and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1958, when he was 18. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Air Force in 1962.
In May 1964, He met and married Lynn Dix, a young woman who had recently moved here from Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Together they had four children, James, Marcia, Joel (Mindy) and Amanda, (Jerry). Five grandchildren, Jesse, Candace, Johnnie, Billie, and Joie and one adorable great granddaughter Adeline, and precious great grandson Grayson.
In 1967, Clifford began working for "Western Electric", later AT&T, at the cable plant on Van Buren and 51st Avenue. He worked for the same company for 35 years. After he retired, he worked for the City of Glendale for a short time.
Clifford enjoyed fishing the lakes in Arizona, owned a couple of nice fishing boats and enjoyed taking his family for a day on the lake. He also owned a 1964 Chevy nova which he enjoyed working on.
After he retired, he enjoyed attending ASU football games with his son Joel and his family and sometimes with his daughter Marcia, who was a graduate of ASU. Joel also enjoyed attending the Rose Bowl games in California. Marcia also remembers how much fun it was when her Dad kept score at her softball games.
He also enjoyed the family get-togethers and cookouts at his daughter Amanda's home and attending car shows with her and her husband Jerry.
His son Jim remembers how his dad taught him a valuable work ethic that you go to work no matter how you feel, how to change his oil, battery and brakes and how to take care of a yard.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lynn, his children, grandchildren and great grandchild, his sister Lurene, brother Stanley and several cousins.
He will be missed by his family and remembered by the friends he made throughout the years.
Memorial will be private at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019