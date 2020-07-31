Clifford ('Cliff') Edward Neimeth
Phoenix - Clifford ('Cliff') Edward Neimeth was born on November 20, 1958 to his wonderful parents, Robert and Betty in Queens, New York. He went to New York University Law School on full scholarship and was editor of the Law Review. His expertise was in Corporate Law. He went to work for Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP in New York City for the next 13 years; then as Partner with Greenberg Traurig in NYC and Phoenix, AZ for his last 22 1/2 years.
In 1995, Cliff met and married the love of his life, Lillian Traynor. Cliff's lifelong dream was to eventually move to Phoenix ever since he visited here and stayed at the Camelback Inn with his family in 1973. They split their time between here and Southampton, NY.
Cliff was a prolific writer with hundreds of published articles on corporate law. An avid basketball fan all of his life, he finally gave up on his beloved Knicks and rooted for his Suns. His love of music was equaled to his love of the science of sound. However, his most treasured time was spent with his adoring wife, whom he leaves behind. He also leaves his loving mother Betty and his loving sister, Nancy who reside in NY.
In lieu of flowers, send donations for cancer research to: Mayo Clinic; Department of Development; National Correspondence Office; P.O. Box 450; Albert Lea, MN 56007-0450, Attn: Evanthia Galanis M.D.
His memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 5802 E. Lincoln Dr. Paradise Valley, AZ 85253. The Mass will take place on Friday, August 7 at 10:00 am.
Please visit hansenmortuary.com
for online condolences.