Clifford H. Johnson
Fountain Hills - Clifford H. Johnson, 93, of Fountain Hills, AZ, passed away on February 19th, 2019. Cliff was born on March 31st, 1925 in Minneapolis, MN but lived most of his youth in Barron, WI until he enlisted in the Navy in 1943. He attained the rank of Lieutenant. After the war, he attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison, where he graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree.
Professionally, Cliff worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 37 years in many locations before settling in Fountain Hills, AZ after retirement.
Cliff was proud to become a Mason and a Shriner. He was a volunteer in many community activities which included the Boy Scouts, VFW, and Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross and Fountain Hills Men's Club among many others. Cliff was also involved in Kiwanis becoming Lieutenant Governor of the Southwest Region. He was a member of Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church. Cliff enjoyed golfing, working out, going to the dog park with his dog, Ruff, spending time with his family and friends, and all his volunteer activities.
He spent the last five years of his life living at Belmont Village in Scottsdale, AZ. We are grateful for the love and care he received while living there.
Cliff is survived by daughter; Mary Eymann of Papillion, NE, daughter; Pam Ehrlich (Steve) of Fountain Hills, AZ, son; Cliff Jr. (Pam) of Mesa, AZ, seven grandchildren; Brandon Eymann (Kim) of Papillion, NE, Allyson Eymann of Papillion, NE, Dustin Ehrlich (Andrea) of Pasadena, CA, Brian Ehrlich, of Scottsdale, AZ, Amiee Pastore, Tyler (Keli) Johnson, Hayleigh Johnson, all of Mesa, AZ, 6 great grandchildren; Cameron, Ella, Reese, Connor, Carleigh and Nash. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Rose and one brother.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 Fountain Hills Blvd. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 9808 N 95th Street, Scottsdale AZ 85258 or .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019