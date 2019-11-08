Resources
Payson - Clifford John Wilembrecht was born February 5th 1957 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 6th 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Alice and his sisters Janice and Laura. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Barbara, his three children Brad (Candice), Kalli (Joe), Jessie (Ridge), his four grandchildren Riggs, Ryder, Lyla and Cash along with his siblings Garry (Jan), Linda (Hank), Mary (Mike), Don (Sheri), brother-in-laws Marty and Steve, sister-in-law Carolyn (Mike) and countless nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 17th at 1pm at Messingers in Payson, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019
