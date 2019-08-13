|
Clomanza Sells Shook
Mesa - Clomanza Sells Shook formerly Mitchell, 97, died Aug. 7, 2019 in her Mesa home. She wanted no service held.
Born Sept. 29, 1921 in Monroe, TN, one of 6 children of parents Dora Mae Boles and Fount Forest Sells. Clomanza moved to Detroit in 1941, finding military factory work before marrying Charles Mitchell. Their only child, daughter Charlen, died in infancy. Clo earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education, teaching 4th grade at Davison, MI's Hill Elementary. Clo and Charlie spent summers on Little Island Lake near Tawas, MI and retired to Mesa, where they made many lasting friendships. After Charlie's death, Clo married Norris Shook, expanding her beloved family. They enjoyed 9 years together, a life built on their shared faith, before his passing. Clomanza delighted family & friends with lively story-telling. She talked of an adventurous childhood in the hills of Tenn., surviving the deadly 1933 Beatty Swamps tornado, and as a Livingston Academy basketball star, about Charlie's fanciful courtship & what she called her "honor" to marry 2 wonderful men. Through her final days, Clo peppered each story with specific dates, names, and similar details. An amazing crafter, Clo sent Christmas boxes with handmade sweaters, afghans, tablecloths, & quilts--treasured memories of this vibrant woman. Clomanza is survived by sister Hyla & 3 generations of loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019