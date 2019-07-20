|
|
Clotilde (Cleo) Hernandez
- - Clotilde (Cleo) Hernandez, 80, passed away on July 17, 2019. Clotilde was born June 3, 1939 in Sanderson, TX to Vicente and Higinio Pena.
After Sanderson High School and while at Sul Ross State University, she met the love of her life, David M. Hernandez, married 58 years.
Clotilde lived a life of service as an educator and volunteer. A year after starting her teaching career in 1960, Pecos, TX, Clotilde and David taught side-by-side. Moving to AZ in 1967, she taught Kindergarten through 6th grade for the Casa Grande Elementary School District. She became a counselor at the junior high school then returned to teaching until retirement from Ocotillo School in 1996.
Clotilde was a role model for selfless volunteerism within the Casa Grande and Pinal County communities. She sat on the original Foster Care Review Boards for Pinal County and Arizona. She was Cub Scout leader for Pack 978. Clotilde was on the Board of Directors for St. Vincent de Paul and lent a hand with their Food Bank. Clotilde would also enjoy her time each March interacting with her community as a Pinal County Fair ticket booth volunteer.
One of Clotilde's greatest experiences was her involvement with the Alpha Delta Kappa teachers' sorority. In May 2019, Clotilde celebrated with her ADK sisters a Golden Anniversary. Clotilde was ADK's president from 1982 to 1984.
Clotilde is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, David, her brother Higinio Pena, her sisters Ramona Parada and Rita Silvas. She is survived by her four sons: David III, Duane, George, and Carlo; three grandsons: Carlo Wynn, Destin, and Asher; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She will be missed by her family, friends, educators, and students in which she left a lasting impression.
Visitation will be Monday July 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at J. Warren Funeral Home in Casa Grande, AZ. Mass will be on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Following the mass, burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Casa Grande.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 20, 2019