Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Clotilde J. Perez

Clotilde J. Perez Obituary
Clotilde "Tillie" Perez passed away October 17, 2019 at the age of 89. A devout Catholic she was born in Phoenix, Arizona on June 4, 1930.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years Gilbert Estella Perez, sons; Gilbert E. Perez Jr, George Perez, daughters; Estela Walthers, Emerlinda J. Perez, sister; Catalina Pimentel, brother; Angel Jimenez,16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 3 great greatgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother; Jesus Jimenez.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saint Mary's Basilica, 231 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix. Interment to follow at St. Francis Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at Saint Mary's Basilica following the services. Condolences may be expressed at

www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
