Clyde Alexander McGuffie
Clyde Alexander McGuffie

Beloved brother and son Clyde Alexander McGuffie, 61, a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on November 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Alex is survived by his father Clyde McGuffie, sisters Mary McCage and Maxie Inigo, brother Philip McGuffie, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Kathy McGuffie with whom he had been a devoted and loving husband for 31 years. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama but grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Microbiology and a Masters in Speech Pathology from Northern Arizona University. Alex and wife Kathy, also a speech pathologist, traveled across the United States practicing their profession and exploring the country. Alex was a lover of chess, regularly playing in tournaments where he had achieved a rating of Master. Friends and family frequently played him blind-folded, he had an amazing memory. He was also a lover of rock climbing and mountaineering and spent a lot of time outdoors on adventures in the mountains of the west and Alaska. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
