Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
View Map
Cole Anthony Molina


1998 - 2020
Cole Anthony Molina Obituary
Cole Anthony Molina

Cave Creek - On February 22, 2020, Cole Anthony Molina, a loving son and brother, passed away at age 22.

Cole was born on January 30, 1998 in Phoenix, Arizona to Anthony and Yvette Molina. He graduated and received his high school diploma from Cactus Shadows High School in 2016. He went on to work construction as a foreman and heavy machine operator with MCH Builders and Kilauea Crushers.

During his beautiful life Cole had a passion for being outdoors and living life to the fullest. He had an immense love for his family and close friends. He also loved music, animals, and great food. He was known for being goofy but also his quick willingness to help those in need, a great hugger, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Cole is survived by his father and stepmother, Anthony & Kiah, mother and boyfriend, Yvette & Dustin, sister, Devon, two brothers Jackson and Carter, an unborn baby sibling, and cousins.

Visitation will be held at 11:00 am, followed by Funeral Services at 11:30 am on Thursday, March 5th at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 E. Scottsdale Rd. Interment to follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens, Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
