Coleen Goodwin
St. George, UT - Coleen Rawson Goodwin, 89, passed peacefully away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She served in many leadership capacities of the Phoenix Union HS District. Coleen is preceded in death by her parents, Osgood and Ethelyn Rawson, her brothers Walter and Paul Rawson, and two great-granddaughters. She is survived by her husband, Dale Edward Goodwin and all five of their children: Scott (Aleta) Goodwin, Debbie Doucet, Kyla (Mark) Glade, Craig (Lana) Goodwin, and Crista (Kirt) Rawlings; 31 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild (with one on the way)

Private family funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel in Richfield. Friends may call at the mortuary from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery. Full obituary and live streaming of the services can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Coleen's obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magleby Mortuary
50 South 100 West
Richfield, UT 84701
(435) 896-5484
