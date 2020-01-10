|
Colleen Christensen Ashton
Peoria - Our sweet mother and grandmother, Colleen Christensen Ashton, passed away suddenly on January 6, 2020, at the age of 80. She leaves a legacy of love and Christ-like service that stands as a great example for family and friends.
Colleen was born in Salt Lake City, UT on March 28, 1939, to Walter and Evelyn Christensen. Her family resided in Holladay and then moved to the Avenues of Salt City. When in high school, she lived with her sister and her family, so she could attend Olympus High, graduating in 1957. Colleen attended LDS Business College. She married her sweetheart, David Claude Ashton in Salt Lake, UT on July 10, 1959. They were sealed together on Oct. 15, 1960, in the Los Angeles LDS temple.
David and Colleen settled in Phoenix. They raised their 8 children with dedicated love and lessons of service. Their 5 sons were all Eagle Scouts and all her children have been successful in life. Colleen babysat many other children over the years in her home. The Ashton home on Cavalier Drive was always open to others and full of fun and love.
Colleen was resilient and happy, even when faced with hard things in life. After the sudden passing of her husband in 1988, she returned to college at the age of 49 and earned a degree in nursing. Colleen worked for many years at Thunderbird Hospital as a postpartum nurse. She was a breast cancer survivor. One of the greatest challenges Colleen faced was the death of two of her sons. Her love of family and faith in Jesus Christ helped her endure these many challenges.
Colleen's dedication to helping others was a great example to all of us. Baby blankets, crocheted scarfs, and gifts of handmade crafts were always meticulously created for family and friends for special occasions. After retiring, she began making baby caps for the newborn unit. Colleen and her church friends made over 50,000 newborn caps over the last 10 years. She loved to stamp and make handmade cards and created thousands of them. Colleen was active and serving others right up to the end of her life. We will miss her smile.
Colleen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Claude Ashton, her sons, David Kent Ashton and Michael Aaron Ashton, and her brother, Scott Christensen. She is survived by her sister, Helen Clayton, her children, Claudia, Debbie (Brian) Brooksby, Paul (Addie), James (Tanya), Kathleen (Bob) Keiner, and Mark (Cindi) and her daughters-in-law, Marci Ashton and Debra (Jeff) Duke. Colleen is also survived by 40 wonderful grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a large extended family that she adored. More than anything, she loved to spend time with her family and tried to attended as many of their special occasions as possible - graduations, baby blessings, school plays and ball games. Colleen had a Christ-like love for those around her and loved her family fiercely. She will be greatly missed by her family, extended family, and many dear friends that had such a great love for her.
A viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6-8 pm at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale, AZ. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4901 W. Union Hills Drive, Glendale. A viewing will be held from 10-10:45 am, and the services will begin at 11 am. Colleen will be laid to rest at Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020