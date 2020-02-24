|
Colleen DenDulk
Litchfield Park - Colleen Dorothy DenDulk, age 80 of Litchfield Park, AZ died February 20, 2020 in Litchfield Park, AZ. She was born August 22, 1939 in Passaic, NJ to Louis and Nellie DeVries. She graduated from Passaic High School. Colleen's life was centered around children. She raised wonderful children and helped to support her family by babysitting other people's children. She loved being out in nature, camping, boating, and especially fishing. She faced her years of illness with bravery and made the best of what she had. Her husband was her rock in difficult times and her family brought her immense joy.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Jan DenDulk; daughter, Lauren Michelle Landon; son, Louis DenDulk; sisters, Lois Vitkovski, and Nancy Czerepak; eight grandchildren, Ashley Kadisah, Allison DenDulk, Amber Landon, Darren Mallinger, Joseph DenDulk, Austin Landon, Andrew DenDulk, and Joshua DenDulk; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Mallinger, and granddaughter, Andrea DenDulk. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 9:00 pm, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A visitation will be held at 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 am, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left at http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/colleen-dorothy-dendulk/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020