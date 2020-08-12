1/
Colleen Margaret Tritt
Colleen Margaret Tritt

Colleen Margaret Tritt 45, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020 in her home in Arlington, TX. She was born in Phoenix, AZ on Nov. 1, 1974 to Bill Kerrigan and Kay McCracken and was their cherished miracle. Since the beginning Colleen was a loving, generous soul; passionate about human and animal equality and rights. Colleen is survived by her husband Timothy plus many extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. To honor Colleen's life, be kind to ALL people and animals. If you have the means, donate to Friends of Animals at www.FriendsOfAnimals.org in her memory.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
