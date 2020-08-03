Concepcion "Connie" Morales EstradaTempe - Concepcion "Connie" Morales Estrada, 79, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Chandler Regional Medical Center, Chandler, Arizona. She was born the 2nd of 13 children to Jose and Angelita (Bernal) Morales on August 21, 1940 in Tempe, Arizona. She worked at Motorola for 28 years. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Gregory (Esther), Robert (Yolanda), Isabelle (Gary), Raymond (Lori) Christopher (Nikki), 19 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm, at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 South Rural Road, Tempe, Arizona. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7655 East Main Street, Scottsdale, Arizona. Interment will immediately follow at St Francis Cemetery, Phoenix, Arizona. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the Estrada family.