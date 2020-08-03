1/1
Concepcion Morales "Connie" Estrada
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Concepcion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Concepcion "Connie" Morales Estrada

Tempe - Concepcion "Connie" Morales Estrada, 79, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Chandler Regional Medical Center, Chandler, Arizona. She was born the 2nd of 13 children to Jose and Angelita (Bernal) Morales on August 21, 1940 in Tempe, Arizona. She worked at Motorola for 28 years. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Gregory (Esther), Robert (Yolanda), Isabelle (Gary), Raymond (Lori) Christopher (Nikki), 19 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm, at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 South Rural Road, Tempe, Arizona. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7655 East Main Street, Scottsdale, Arizona. Interment will immediately follow at St Francis Cemetery, Phoenix, Arizona. Richardson Funeral Home, Tempe, Arizona is compassionately serving the Estrada family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Rosary
07:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Interment
St Francis Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
2621 South Rural Road
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 449-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved