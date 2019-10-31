|
|
Conner Gene Underwood
Scottsdale - Conner Gene Underwood went peacefully "out yonder" on October 20, 2019 at his home in Scottsdale, AZ. Gene was born on June 23, 1929, in Carbon, TX to Andrew Conway Underwood and Arabel (Harrison) Underwood. He spent his youth helping his father and mother on their pecan farm, working at the Carbon Trading Company and participating in many high school sports. Gene graduated from Carbon High School in 1946 and two years later left Texas for Morenci, AZ to work in the Phelps Dodge mine. At the Morenci Theater he met the love of his life. On March 11, 1950, Gene married Jean Evelyn Biles. Gene and Jean moved their family to Scottsdale in 1962 where Gene went to work for Motorola. After a long and successful career with Motorola, he "retired" and went on to several information technology and financial analysis consulting jobs including working for Out of Africa and Computer Graphics. Gene loved golfing, fishing, gardening and playing poker but nothing compared to his love for family. His loyal and genuine nature made him someone people instantly felt comfortable around. His life stories took one back in time and brought heartfelt laughter. Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Evelyn Underwood, his sister and her husband, Olga Leigh and Jack Lander Stubblefield and his brother-in-law and best friend Donald Kenneth Biles. He is survived by his children Marc (Sherry) Underwood, Douglas Underwood, Cynthia (Michael) Dudley, his grandchildren Paige (Mikey Napieralski) Underwood, Austen (Briana) Dudley, April Dudley, Kendra (Ryan) Steele and Kooper Underwood, his great-grandchildren Olive and Nora Napieralski, Giovanni, Cameron and Jentzen Dudley and Murphy Steele. He also leaves dear memories with his nieces, nephew and extended family. A celebration of Conner Gene's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on November 10, 2019 at Green Acres Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Carbon Community Center and Museum, P.O. Box 585, Carbon, TX 76435, to carry on his hometown's history.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019