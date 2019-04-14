Resources
Mesa - Connie Ada Miller of Mesa, Arizona, passed away October 11, 2018 at the Lund Family Hospice Home in Gilbert, AZ. She was born on December 4, 1941 to Jack and Nell Ruth Paisley in Durango, Colorado.

Connie graduated from Durango High School in 1959. A job with Martin Marietta brought her to the Denver area. There she met and married John Miller and they had three children. After John died in 1980, she moved to Canon City, Colorado, and later relocated to the Loveland area, as did her mother and two sisters. After many Colorado winters, Connie decided to move to warmer Mesa, Arizona in 2010. She enjoyed playing the piano and accordion, singing karaoke, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. It was not unusual for her to start conversations with people she met around the community that would then become good friends. Connie had a sharp wit and a memorable sense of humor.

Connie is survived by her children, Cynthiana Witten, Zoe Miller, and Jade Miller; sisters, Donna Evans and Jackie Tucker; grandchildren, Forrest, Joey, Shaun, and Dayanara; by Tamara Rose, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. In accordance with Connie's last wishes, she donated her body to science and did not want any formal or elaborate memorial service.
