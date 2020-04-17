|
Connie Evyonne Alms
"My Little Girl"
April 17, 1945 - April 14, 2020
Connie Evyonne Alms, 74 years young, beloved Lifelong Partner, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed on April 14th, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley Friendship Village in Tempe, Arizona. She was born in Valentine, Nebraska to Willard Neal Hutchison and Alma Magdalena Walker. Her family traveled to the Portland, Oregon area at an early age and it is there that she grew up with her family, went to school and established enduring friendships that would continue to her last days. She attended John Marshall High School in Portland, Oregon before moving on into her adult life being many things to many people including a loving mother to her three sons. In addition to her family contributions while she raised her children, she enjoyed being active and pursuing fun activities that included tennis, bowling, pool, camping, fishing and dune buggy fun on the Oregon beaches with her family and friends. She also spent time with her boys supporting them in sports and other activities that they were pursuing. During that time, she established new friendships with tennis partners and bowling buddies which also lasted until her final days. According to her son, they were always going to someone's house almost every weekend or someone was coming to their house. Once Connie friended you and brought you into her life, she would always take the time to contact you, go see you, or help you if you needed it. Even if the friendship was distant and contact was not frequent, she would continue to hold you deep in her heart. To her, true friends were one of the greatest blessings in life. After raising her three boys, she ventured out into the working world and went to work for First Interstate Bank in Portland, Oregon as a switch board operator. She advanced her way into other positions and ultimately, through training and college courses, into being a computer security specialist. This position is what allowed her and her family to first move to Arizona after being transferred to the First Interstate data center in Tempe, Arizona. She enjoyed the Arizona lifestyle and the sun after living in Portland most of her life. She met new people and established new friendships in her new Arizona surroundings. After gaining her skills as a computer security professional, she left First Interstate and went to work for several other companies in the same capacity and advancing her career. In doing so, she continued to meet new people and establish new relationships and friendships. She took a short couple of years hiatus back to the Portland area because she missed family and friends there, but soon realized that she missed her friends in Arizona as well, along with the ability to see the sun and enjoy the Arizona lifestyle. She even went on to do security contracting work in places like California, Minnesota and New York. This afforded us the opportunity to see new places and do new things. I met her later in life and we fell in love and became inseparable. Her life and time with me was grand and I can't thank her enough for the love, friendship and respect she gave me for the last 20 plus years. She took on the role of mother and grandmother to my three children and my grandchildren. She loved and supported them as if they were her own. Connie was able to retire early which allowed us to extensively travel North America to be able to experience as much life as we could together. We went to Mexico, Canada, and hundreds of places in the continental US. We traveled extensively to see all of our friends and family which took us all over the country. After she retired, she became a voracious reader, many times reading several books in a week. She always said though, that she would never do well with a Jeopardy category on authors, because she just read the books she enjoyed and didn't really pay much attention to the authors' name and book titles. Throughout her entire life, she enjoyed many types of music, especially blues, and I even got her to later enjoy some country western. I would sometimes come home from work to her cleaning the house or cooking to tunes that were playing way above the normal decibel level and she was rockin' out. She also enjoyed what came to call "family day", where we would get together on Sundays or holidays to eat good food and play cards, dice, or board games, either at the kitchen table or outside on the patio. I know that she enjoyed these times with friends and family immensely and they made her very happy. She is survived by her loving lifelong partner, Rodney Bonawitz, her three sons, Kevin Alms, Kenneth Gloss, and Anthony Gloss, her three step children Michelle Muraira, Brian Bonawitz, and Jodi D'Amelio and a total of 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, Nick Gloss, Audrey Gloss, Andrea Gloss, Shelby Uberoth, Delany McDaniel, Kelsey Bonawitz, Trevor McDaniel, Tucker Bonawitz, Jimmy D'Amelio, Ty Uberoth, and Harper Lee Uberoth. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Gary Hutchison, Karen Heartlight, Cheryl Kraii, Donna Bierer and their families. I can't express enough how much all of her friends and family meant to her and I am sure she is holding you deep in her heart. My wish is that all of you that have been part of her life continue to hold her deep in your heart as well. She was a beautiful soul, and we will all miss her spirit, energy, sense of humor, love, and companionship. Connie never wanted a funeral service where anyone would be sad about her, because she never wanted anyone to be sad in the first place. A significant celebration date has been set for April 17th, 2021, with details to follow at a later date, as it is her birthday and it will allow all of her friends and family time to make travel arrangements. But more importantly, it will give her loved ones time to let go of the sadness and be able to come together to celebrate her life with joyfulness, memories, and gratitude for her life with all of us. She even put together a list of her favorite music that she wants played at her celebration. If you are so inclined, please donate to the Arizona Hospice of the Valley or the cancer research or support organization of your choice. Finally, I just received a birthday card for Connie in the mail today from Connie's sister Donna, with words that pretty much sum up Connie's makeup since I have known her. "Love is what you give, and Joy is what you live".
What our Life Together Has Meant to Me
We began as acquaintances...
We became coworkers...
We grew to be friends...
We suddenly became lovers...
We unexpectantly fell in love...
We gave up all else to be together...
We became a couple...
We began dreaming together...
We became great friends and confidants...
We built a home together...
We traveled to places previously unknown...
We worked hard to build our life...
We supported each other through good and some not so good...
We adopted each other's families...
We grew from a couple to a little family with our four-footed sons...
We shared many times of fun and adventure...
We shared some heartbreaks together...
We built a life together...
We have lived a lifetime together in a very short time...
I never knew that I would be able to love anyone so completely and have you be in all of my thoughts over our twenty plus years. You are the one that totally completes me. You are the love of my life and a love of a lifetime. And every time I look at you, you always make me smile... So Grateful For you And your Love...
Rod…
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 26, 2020