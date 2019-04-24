|
Connie F. Romero
Phoenix - Heaven gained another angel April 14, 2019 as Connie F. Romero, made her way into the light. Connie was born and raised in Phoenix. She attended the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind, and married, Michael L. Garcia. Michael and Connie had two children, Michael II and Tina.
Connie later moved to Berkeley California, with Michael & Tina. She later had a son, Anthony with Fletcher Daniel "Danny" Folsom Jr.
Connie was never at a loss for words. Her sense of humor, free spirit, and acceptance of others is what will forever keep her in the hearts and minds of those who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her Mother, Martha Romero. She is survived by her siblings: Pauline Dasalla and John Romero, her children Michael II, Tina, and Anthony. Along with her grandchildren: Brianna, Michael III, Domonik, Vanessa, Anthony Jr, Brandon, Aleesondra, Alexa, Aiden, and Daniella.
Services will be held on April 27th at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Garden Lakes located at: 2517 N. 107th Ave Avondale, AZ 85392.
In lieu of sending flowers, contributions towards burial services are appreciated as Connie's passing was unexpected. For donation information Email [email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 24, 2019