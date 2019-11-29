|
|
Connie Hampton-Painter
Glendale - Connie Marie Hampton-Painter passed away November 24, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. She was born in Romita, Guanajuato, Mexico to Donato Mesa, Sr. and Maria Barrientos August 7, 1936. She came to the United States in the mid 1950's. Having met Garland StClair, her first husband, she started her family. She went into the medical field in the late 1960's as a nurse at Long Beach Memorial Hospital. In 1979 she relocated her family to Phoenix, Arizona. She spent many years serving others, most notably through St. Joseph's Hospice. Following her retirement at St. Joseph's Hospital, her one dream was to go to the Holy Land, which she did in 1998. As a lifelong spiritual person and devout Christian, this was a dream come true. Connie spent her entire life wanting to serve God and her fellow man. She was passionate about caring for others and loved to visit and assist people less fortunate than herself. She was also very involved with her church and was best known for her love of church hymns. When she sang, her voice was that of an angel. In her latter years, while residing in the Phoenix area, she was involved with Calvary Baptist Church and the Christian Motorcycle Association where she adopted the name "Biker Grandma". Connie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all. Her most favorite pastime was spending time with her family and cooking for them, especially during the holidays. Her family and friends will dearly miss her. Connie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bob Painter and her brothers Pedro Mesa and Chuy Mesa. She is survived by her children John StClair, Charlie StClair, Linda Bell, Angie Amaral and Jim Painter; her siblings Maria Ortiz, Francisco Mesa, Rosa McMorris, Lucha Mesa, Santos Mesa; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren as well as several other relatives and friends. Services have been held. Please visit www.PhoenixMemorialMortuary.com to share memories and leave condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019