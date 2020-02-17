Resources
Phoenix - Connie Joyce Parish, 78, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away 2/12/20. She was born in Dayton, OH on 11/24/41, the daughter of Raymond & Grace Parish.

Connie worked in the mortgage loan industry until retirement. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 50 yrs., & served a term as President of her local chapter, Alpha Pi Master. She loved her dog, Brandy, & her cat, Bootsie, was an avid Elvis fan, & enjoyed sewing, crocheting, bingo, & exploring her family tree.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents, & survived by her daughter, Pam Sprugasci (Rodney) of Glendale, AZ, her son, Randolph Smith (Veda) of Glendale, AZ, her brother, Dale Parish (Dianne) of Phoenix, AZ, 9 grandchildren, & 13 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
