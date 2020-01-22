Services
Phoenix - Connie Joan Gecich, 61 a resident of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born in Lewiston, ID and grew up in Lake Havasu City, AZ. She graduated from Northern Arizona University with a successful career as a paralegal. Connie was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Connie is survived by her father Robert; sister Debbie; nieces Cassie and Alicia; and nephew Chancey. Connie was preceded in death by her mother Laura and her brother Don. She loved crafting, cruise vacations, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Caribbean getaways, and pampering her pets. Connie cherished her time with family and friends. A memorial celebrating her life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to stjude.org or Lovepupfoundation.org. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
