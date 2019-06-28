Connie Johnson



Humboldt - On Friday, March 7, 2019, Connie Johnson of Humboldt, AZ, loving wife and mother of 3 boys, passed away at the age of 90 surrounded by family.



Connie was born in Phoenix on November 14, 1928 at home near 10th and Jefferson Streets to Frank B. and Rafaela (Beltran) Gonzales. She attended Phoenix Union High School.



Connie worked for several years as a pastry chef for Paradise Valley Country Club. She changed careers and worked for the University of Arizona Maricopa County Extension Service for many years. She retired as an Office Manager/Clerical Supervisor.



Connie was adamant about the conversation of open spaces, forests and natural wildlife. She had a love of the Mexican culture including its bright colors, food and music.



Connie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barbara G. Hernandez. Connie is survived by her husband of 41 years, Bill, and her children: John (Kristen), Rick (Melanie), and Jack (Jackie), and her step-children: Wendy Burge and Nancy (Tom) Davis; 16 grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren and her companion dog, "Sophie".



Graveside services were held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic from June 28 to June 30, 2019