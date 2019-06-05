|
Connie Louise Burkett
- - In peace at last, Connie Louise Burkett, born September 15, 1959 in Pensacola, FL, died May 23, 2019. Connie battled cancer and its repercussions for over 30 years.
Connie graduated from East High School in Phoenix, 1977, as a National Merit Scholar. She was editor of the school paper and belonged to several honor clubs including National Honor Society. After high school Connie graduated from Stanford University with an Mechanical Engineering degree and worked for several aerospace companies, including Boeing.
Connie was deeply loved by her parents, Jeri and David Burkett, her sister Kati, her brother David, and her nephew Kyle Van.
We love and miss you, Sweetheart.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 5 to June 9, 2019