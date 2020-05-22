Connie (Constance) Martin
Phoenix - Connie (Constance) Ann Weidinger Martin died peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 14, 2020. Born March 14, 1936, Connie was a loving champion of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a devoted wife, a loyal friend, a lifelong Catholic, and trusted confidant. She was a shining spirit and a force of nature.
Connie married Larry Martin in 1958 and in their 52 years together they had adventures that brought them from their farm in North Dakota to live in Wyoming, Oregon, Montana, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington and Arizona. They travelled in Europe, Mexico and extensively in the US, making cherished memories at every stop.
Connie had six children, but she welcomed with her whole heart the brothers, sisters, sons and daughters that married into her family, as well as a number of people who never married in. No one was a stranger in Mom's house, no one was unwelcome, and no one left hungry, ever.
Over her forty-year nursing career, Connie earned the esteem of the doctors and nurses she worked with, and the gratitude of the countless patients she cared for. Her working life was important to her, but it was family and friends that she lived for.
Rather than being the life of the party, Connie was the soul of the gathering, gracious and accepting of everyone. She loved reunions, family holidays, and visiting friends. She had a sharp sense of humor and an unforgettable, infectious laugh. Mom's cooking and baking fed your heart and the quilts she crafted wrapped you in her love. Sharing those endeavors - baking with kids and grandkids, sharing recipes with friends, stripping and piercing with her quilting ladies - was what made Mom happiest.
In moving on, Connie leaves behind siblings; Larry (MaryAnn) Weidinger, George McGrail, Sharon Erb, John (Kathy) Weidinger, Marcia Klein, Gary Weidinger, Dennis Weidinger, and her 6 children; Doug (Jill) Martin, Dan Martin, Russ Martin, Theresa (Jordan) Snyder, Clay (Kira) Martin, Brenda (Brad) Kaser, 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; Mindy (Jordan, Lizzy, Jerome, Alex), Miranda (Rhett, Burke), Kat, Shyla, Jennie (Quinton, A.J.), Tre, Max (Nvwoti), Raphael, Sophia and Joey.
She was preceded by her loving husband, Larry, her parents, Joe and Lois Weidinger, sister Joyce (Weidinger) McGrail, daughter-in-law Sue and granddaughter Eva.
Connie was a remarkable woman, she will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Connie's name to Brain Support Network to advance research on Corticobasal Degeneration www.brainsupportnetwork.org/donate/.
A viewing will be held at Hansen Mortuary 8314 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85020 on May 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM. A service will be held at a later date at the Franciscan Renewal Center in Phoenix and a celebration of life in Cathlamet, Washington. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
