Phoenix - Connie Rogers, 2nd generation Arizona native, was born August 1, 1929, at home, in Globe, AZ, to Mary and Earl Carpenter, and died January 15, 2019, in Phoenix, due to complications from Alzheimers. Connie was an only child, moving with her family to downtown Phoenix when she was a child. Connie graduated from Phoenix Union HS, working in the Luhrs Bldg, operating the elevator in the 1940s, back when someone pushed the floor button for you. Connie went to Beauty School after HS, becoming a licensed beautician. However, Connie met her husband, Paul, during this time, and instead, began a long career as a loving wife and mother. She married Paul in 1948, and traveled the US and Canada for several years, while he pursued his show business career in juggling, having her first 2 daughters along the way. When her daughters reached school age, they settled in N Central Phoenix. They had one more daughter, divorced after 25 years of marriage, and Connie began a career as a bookkeeper with a Title Company. Throughout her life, married and divorced, Connie loved giving parties, with the best food and drink, music, singing, laughter (her laugh was one of a kind!), and she enjoyed helping those less fortunate. Connie always had a willing ear, good advice to give, and is missed by many, young and old. Connie always had a clean, warm, welcoming home, and after lovingly raising her daughters, gave her love to many animals who needed love and care. She was a consummate mother and grandmother, and was generous to a fault, teaching those who knew her, what love is. Connie didn't want a funeral, so we'll be celebrating her life and scattering her ashes on a beautiful day in the Fall, as she desired. For info, please write to [email protected]. Connie leaves behind her stepsister, Corina Lerch, 3 daughters, Paula Rogers, Gail Levanseller and Kelly Armstrong, and 8 grandchildren, Jessica Sanchez, Greg Sanchez, Pat Sanchez, Bill Robins, Jenny John, Casey Robins, Katie Armstrong and Lindsay Armstrong. In lieu of flowers, Connie would appreciate a donation to a Veteran's charity, as Connie was very patriotic, and was thankful for our brave servicemen and servicewomen who bravely protect our Country.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019