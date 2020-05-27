Connie Sue Bailey
Connie Sue Bailey

Connie Sue Bailey 85, of Buckeye died peacefully at home on May 22, 2020. Connie was born September 30, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Helen Smith of Phoenix and sister, Jeannie Quine. Connie is survived by her husband, Jack Bailey, her son, Barry Ellis, three sisters in laws, two brothers in laws and a slew of nieces and nephews who loved her. Connie was a proud member of the Buckeye community. She served as Director of the Buckeye Chamber of commerce, President of the Buckeye Women's club, and an all-around Buckeye volunteer. A celebration of life will be held for family and close friends at a later date. Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
