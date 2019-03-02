|
Connor Denis O'Shaughnessy
Port Wing, WI - Connor Denis O'Shaughnessy, 27 years old, of Port Wing, Wisconsin died Saturday evening February 23rd in his home after a long painful struggle with mental Illness.
Connor was a native of Phoenix Arizona where he lived for 26 years. He was a graduate of Brophy Prep and attended NAU. He loved to debate and discuss science, philosophy and music and pretty much anything else. He was compassionate and kind and an overall fabulous human being.
Connor is survived by his mother; Colleen O'Shaughnessy, his father; Hannes Garrett, his brother; Hannes Jr and sisters; Veda and Zoe, his grandmothers; Jeani Garrett, Karen S. Novachek and grandfather C. Denis O'Shaughnessy. Connor had many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother; Kathleen Anne O'Shaughnessy and his step father; Eric R Novachek.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the St. Ann's Catholic Church - 8350 Superior St., in Cornucopia, WI with Fr. C. Denis O'Shaughnessy officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 A.M. at the church on Saturday.
We will celebrate Connor in style at the Cornucopia Community Center directly following the services.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI is handling the arrangements.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the Connor D. O'Shaughnessy Memorial Fund, acct#4105843 c/o Security State Bank PO Box 27 Port Wing, Wisconsin 54865.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 2, 2019