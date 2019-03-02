Services
Bratley Funeral Home
10 E Bayfield St
Washburn, WI 54891
(715) 373-2283
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
8350 Superior St
Cornucopia, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
8350 Superior St
Cornucopia, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connor O'Shaughnessy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connor Denis O'Shaughnessy


1992 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connor Denis O'Shaughnessy Obituary
Connor Denis O'Shaughnessy

Port Wing, WI - Connor Denis O'Shaughnessy, 27 years old, of Port Wing, Wisconsin died Saturday evening February 23rd in his home after a long painful struggle with mental Illness.

Connor was a native of Phoenix Arizona where he lived for 26 years. He was a graduate of Brophy Prep and attended NAU. He loved to debate and discuss science, philosophy and music and pretty much anything else. He was compassionate and kind and an overall fabulous human being.

Connor is survived by his mother; Colleen O'Shaughnessy, his father; Hannes Garrett, his brother; Hannes Jr and sisters; Veda and Zoe, his grandmothers; Jeani Garrett, Karen S. Novachek and grandfather C. Denis O'Shaughnessy. Connor had many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother; Kathleen Anne O'Shaughnessy and his step father; Eric R Novachek.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the St. Ann's Catholic Church - 8350 Superior St., in Cornucopia, WI with Fr. C. Denis O'Shaughnessy officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 A.M. at the church on Saturday.

We will celebrate Connor in style at the Cornucopia Community Center directly following the services.

The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI is handling the arrangements.

To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the Connor D. O'Shaughnessy Memorial Fund, acct#4105843 c/o Security State Bank PO Box 27 Port Wing, Wisconsin 54865.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now