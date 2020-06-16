Constance Elaine Freeman Iannella
Connie had a wonderful gift with people, a good survival skill given her upbringing and future career. She was born in Phoenix on November 5, 1947, to parents Jo Ann (Day) and Orland E. Freeman Jr. At least twelve family moves thereafter ensued, all occasioned by the demands of her father's role as a Special Agent in the F.B.I. In one academic year, Connie attended three different elementary schools. The family returned to Phoenix in 1961, and Connie graduated with Arcadia High School Class of 1965 before attending The University of Arizona and later Arizona State University. Connie began her career as a banker in 1968, starting as a drive-through teller with The Arizona Bank. Connie married in Phoenix in 1969 and shortly thereafter started a family. Due to her remarkable ability with people, Connie quickly advanced through the ranks and held positions as Teller, Notes and Collections Teller, Operations Supervisor, Operations Manager, Regional Operations Officer/Vice President Branch Administration, Department Manager/Assistant Vice President ReadyPhone, Operations Manager/Vice President Business Services Group, Regional Operations Manager Branch Operations Administration, Vice President, and Regional Staffing Manager for Southwest Division. She achieved her success in banking with The Arizona Bank, Security Pacific Bank, Bank of America, Caliber Bank and Exult/Hewitt (formally Bank of America) without having earned a college degree. She retired in 2007, so she could focus exclusively on her grandchildren Hayley Newstrom (Matt) and Jimmy and Sara Van Wickler. Her love of and relationship with her grandchildren was unparalleled and she was excitedly awaiting the birth of her great-grandchild. Connie died in Scottsdale on June 13, 2020. In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by her son Richard Iannella (Laura) and daughter Tracey Ann Van Wickler (Jim). She is also survived by a sister and two brothers. Burial will be at Hansen Desert Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary in Scottsdale on June 18th, and a celebration of Connie's life will commence at noon at the home of her daughter at 4823 East Crocus Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona 85254. For condolences visit www.obits.azcentral.com and www.hansenmortuary.com.
Connie had a wonderful gift with people, a good survival skill given her upbringing and future career. She was born in Phoenix on November 5, 1947, to parents Jo Ann (Day) and Orland E. Freeman Jr. At least twelve family moves thereafter ensued, all occasioned by the demands of her father's role as a Special Agent in the F.B.I. In one academic year, Connie attended three different elementary schools. The family returned to Phoenix in 1961, and Connie graduated with Arcadia High School Class of 1965 before attending The University of Arizona and later Arizona State University. Connie began her career as a banker in 1968, starting as a drive-through teller with The Arizona Bank. Connie married in Phoenix in 1969 and shortly thereafter started a family. Due to her remarkable ability with people, Connie quickly advanced through the ranks and held positions as Teller, Notes and Collections Teller, Operations Supervisor, Operations Manager, Regional Operations Officer/Vice President Branch Administration, Department Manager/Assistant Vice President ReadyPhone, Operations Manager/Vice President Business Services Group, Regional Operations Manager Branch Operations Administration, Vice President, and Regional Staffing Manager for Southwest Division. She achieved her success in banking with The Arizona Bank, Security Pacific Bank, Bank of America, Caliber Bank and Exult/Hewitt (formally Bank of America) without having earned a college degree. She retired in 2007, so she could focus exclusively on her grandchildren Hayley Newstrom (Matt) and Jimmy and Sara Van Wickler. Her love of and relationship with her grandchildren was unparalleled and she was excitedly awaiting the birth of her great-grandchild. Connie died in Scottsdale on June 13, 2020. In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by her son Richard Iannella (Laura) and daughter Tracey Ann Van Wickler (Jim). She is also survived by a sister and two brothers. Burial will be at Hansen Desert Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary in Scottsdale on June 18th, and a celebration of Connie's life will commence at noon at the home of her daughter at 4823 East Crocus Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona 85254. For condolences visit www.obits.azcentral.com and www.hansenmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.