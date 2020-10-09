1/1
Constance Helen (Connie) Kaminskas
Constance Helen (Connie) Kaminskas

Kaminskas, Constance Helen (Connie), passed away peacefully on October 5th, at the age of 99, in the comfort of her home at Belmont, surrounded by family and friends. She was born to Stanley and Constance Venckus on October 3, 1921 in Harvey, Illinois. She is predeceased by her parents and her loving husband of 63 years, Daniel. She is survived by her four loving children, Sue, Nancy (and husband Fred), Dr. Dan (and wife Julie), Steve (and wife Shari), and six grandchildren, Nikki(Ed and great grandson,Tripp), Megan, Stephanie(Drew), Kristen(Greg), Bryan, Jamie. In 1964, Connie and Dan moved their family from the Chicago, Illinois suburbs to Scottsdale, AZ, with the goal of making a better life for their family. Loving and caring for her family was what Connie was ALL about. She made their home a warm, loving place, was an awesome cook who added their Lithuanian heritage to her meals and home. She was a talented seamstress, craft maker supreme, and all around great homemaker. She took her skills and love out into the community, and was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for her girls' troops. And grounded solidly in her Catholic faith, she helped and supported her church and the community. And, she did it all, with a loving and warm personality. To say that she loved her husband, and that he loved her, was an example for all. So many will miss her, but they will carry a part of her with them forever. Thank You, Connie. We love you!! Visitation will be Sunday evening, October 18th, from 5-7pm, with a rosary at 7pm, at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road in Scottsdale, AZ 85251, and a funeral mass Monday, October 19th at 11am @ St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 10805 N. 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Internment to follow at St. Francis Cemetery. If desired, a contribution may be made to either Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014, or St. Patrick's Church, 10815 N. 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260






Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
