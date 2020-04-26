|
|
Constance Jean (Huellen) Alexander
Phoenix - Constance Jean (Huellen) Alexander, 85, was born May 9, 1934 in Pittsburgh PA, and died April 24, 2020 in Phoenix AZ.
Registered nurse, talented artist and singer, avid golfer, rescuer of dogs, expert crossword puzzler, lover of hummingbirds, ladybugs, Phoenix, and all things Disney. One tough cookie with a soft center.
Adored mother of Dawn Dianne Santarlasci, George Alexander Jr., and Tami Lynne Alexander, grandmother of 9, and great-grandmother of 7.
Rest now. Your work here is complete.
As requested by Connie, no memorial service will be held. In lieu of any other expressions of sympathy, a gift to one's own favorite charity will be appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020