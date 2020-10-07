1/
Constance Louise Staradub
1948 - 2020
Constance Louise Staradub

Constance Louise Staradub, age 72, passed away on September 28, 2020, at her home in Scottsdale, AZ. Connie was born on February 13, 1948 in Chicago, IL, graduating from St. Xavier College in Chicago with a degree Nursing. . She worked in several hospitals in the area, with positions as a nurse in the operating room and a mobile dialysis unit. After her retirement, she continued to share her nursing skills, volunteering with Mission of Mercy, a community-based organization dedicated to providing free health care to those in need.

Connie was a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church in Scottsdale, where she served as a cantor and a member of the church choir., In addition to sharing her voice in church, she was a member of the Arizona Opera Company. Later, as a member of the Masterworks Chorale Group, she sang at Carnegie Hall as well as performing in many other countries. Connie loved to travel extensively.

Connie was predeceased by her parents, Edward P. and Regina (Klos) Staradub, by her brother, Gregory M. Staradub, and by her nephew, G Randolph Staradub. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Cynthia E. Staradub, of Nashua, NH, her niece, Valerie L. Staradub (James J. McDevitt, IV) and their children of Redding, CT and her great nephew, Derek E. Staradub, of Merrimack NH.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations in Connie's memory to Mission Of Mercy, 360 E Coronado Road, Suite 160, Phoenix, Ax 85004 or The American Diabetes Association, 5333 North 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.

A mass in Connie's memory will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10 AM (following Covid-19 precautions) at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 11300 N. 64th Street. Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Inurnment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery 2033 N 48th St; Phoenix, AZ




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Parish
