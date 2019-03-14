|
Constance Lynn Chamberlain
- - Constance Lynn Chamberlain died after a sudden illness on March 7 after 3 days fighting at Honor Health Osborn. Her 63 years reached far and wide with many accomplishments. But her most valued was the love and compassion she always offered to family and her many friends. Among the loved family are brother Raymond, husband Bill, daughters and their husbands Kerri, Erin and Tony, Heather and Kevin, Chelsea, and grandsons Anthony, Ethan, and Ever.
A funeral service will be held March 16 at 2PM at Church of the Epiphany, 2222 S. Price Rd Tempe. Contributions would be welcome to the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance FARA.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 14, 2019