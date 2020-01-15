|
|
Constance Mae LaRue
Constance Mae LaRue was born on April 12, 1937 and left this world January 5, 2020.
She spent her youth in Oregon, Illinois until moving to Globe, Arizona and then later Phoenix, Arizona where she came into her own as a mother of four and a talented real estate agent.
Constance, better known as Connie, approached life with bold enthusiasm. She believed a dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work. She liked to work hard and play even harder.
In her younger years she enjoyed herself by listening to Billy Joel, and surrounding herself with wonderful friends.
Later she discovered golf and her whole world changed. She was hooked! A bit stubborn by nature you could still find her in 115° weather on the course and loving every moment of the game. She spent many wonderful years playing golf and sharing her life with her partner, Erc Morelli.
She was so obsessed they even had small putt putt course put in their back yard so she was never far from the game.
She is survived by her only living sibling, Sharon Kolpak Henrich, who will laying her ashes to rest with their beloved mother Alice Nissley in Globe, Arizona on January 18, 2020.
Her legacy lives on through her children - Richard Mizner, Vicki LaRue, Greg LaRue, and David LaRue. And her beloved dog Peko.
She challenged, inspired, and will be missed by many.
She relocated to Texas to be near her family and be able to enjoy them during her final years, in New Braunfels, TX
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020