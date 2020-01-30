|
|
Constance Patricia McCormick
Scottsdale - Constance Patricia McCormick, 80, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 with her family by her side. "Connie" was born November 11, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to Chauncey and Marie (Green) Slane. She graduated from Hilliard High School and worked as a secretary for a law firm before working at The Ohio State University, where she met and married Floyd Guy McCormick, Jr. Moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1967, when her husband accepted a position at the University of Arizona. A devoted homemaker who raised four children and was an active volunteer in the community. In retirement Floyd and Connie traveled extensively, while living in Arizona and their summer home near Creede, Colorado. She enjoyed cooking, reading, genealogy, scrapbooking and spending time with seven grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Floyd. Survived by children Angela of Eugene, OR, Craig (Edna) of Las Vegas, NV, Kim (Patrick) of Scottsdale, Robert (Jennee) of Scottsdale, brother Chauncey (Rachel) of Johnstown, Ohio, and sister Carolyn (Tony) of Ostrander, Ohio. Family will hold a private remembrance.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020