|
|
Constance "Connee" Uhl
Glendale - Connee, at the age of 88, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019. Born in Wayland, MO, Connee was the oldest of three girls. Later Quincy, IL became the family's home where Connee attended Franklin Elementary School and Quincy High School. Connee had a successful career and retired as an engineer from the Mountain Bell Telephone Company in 1990. Once retired, Connee became very involved with the Telephone Pioneers, a volunteer organization that gives back to the community. She volunteered at school and city libraries, she read to students, she helped with adopting needy families at Christmas time, she participated in back to school clothing drives and many other worthy causes. Connee always gave of her time and that is one of the things that made her so special. Connee loved holidays and spending time with her family and friends. She was also quite the world traveler. She had visited such places as Japan, Thailand, China, Prague, Italy, Egypt and even Dubai. She was always ready for the next trip! Connee is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn (Robert) Small, stepsons, Michael and Bradley Uhl, grandchildren, Vanessa Buckingham, Jeremy Uhl, Tasha (Eric) Stelljes, Eric, Daniel and Timothy Small, great-grandchildren, Cody, Josef and Anjilyn Uhl, Avery Burnosky, Landon Stelljes, and Kolton Small.She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, her sisters Joyce and Betty and her parents, Charles and Derotha. Connee's was a life to be celebrated. She was an amazing person who made each person she met feel special. We will miss her terribly and feel so lucky to have been her family.A Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary 7924 N. 59 Ave, Glendale, AZ on Tuesday, May 28, from 5-7pm. The Funeral Service will be held the following day on Wednesday, May 29th at 10:00am at Chapel of the Chimes.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019