Consuelo Mendoza Paul (Chello)



Chello passed away Sunday, May 3rd 2020 in Glendale, AZ. She was born to Antonio and Rita Mendoza on May 15th 1933 in Phoenix, AZ.She was the youngest of 14 children. She was a meat wrapper for many years until she retired. She was a devout christian woman and loved her faith, prayer and involvement in numerous church groups and functions. She loved to sing and even won 2nd place on a Spanish radio show. She had a great sense of humor and love to laugh. She loved to sew, embroider and crochet. She loved her children and especially adored her grandchildren. She laid to rest her son, Richard Garcia in 1952. Survived by 4 children, Edward Garcia, Diane Fuerte, Belinda Quintana and Michael Clark, 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. You will be missed. We love You.









