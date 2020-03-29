|
Cora Durbin
Bisbee - Cora Durbin, 95, of Bisbee Arizona, passed away in Chandler, AZ, March 25, 2020.
She was born June 28, 1924 in Bisbee, AZ, the fifth of nine children to the late Peter and Gladys Ivanovich.
She was married for forty-eight years to her loving husband, Gregory P. Durbin, who passed away September 20, 1991.
She is survived by Ann Billings, Linda Newbury and son-in-law Randy Peters; her granddaughters Brandy Billings and Leeann Kirby, and Leeann's husband Nick Kirby; great-granddaughters Ella and Carsyn Kirby; her sisters Edith Bynon, Elizabeth Bell, and Paula Corrado.
Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Bisbee, AZ. The date will be announced at an appropriate time.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020