Resources
More Obituaries for Cora Durbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora Durbin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cora Durbin Obituary
Cora Durbin

Bisbee - Cora Durbin, 95, of Bisbee Arizona, passed away in Chandler, AZ, March 25, 2020.

She was born June 28, 1924 in Bisbee, AZ, the fifth of nine children to the late Peter and Gladys Ivanovich.

She was married for forty-eight years to her loving husband, Gregory P. Durbin, who passed away September 20, 1991.

She is survived by Ann Billings, Linda Newbury and son-in-law Randy Peters; her granddaughters Brandy Billings and Leeann Kirby, and Leeann's husband Nick Kirby; great-granddaughters Ella and Carsyn Kirby; her sisters Edith Bynon, Elizabeth Bell, and Paula Corrado.

Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Bisbee, AZ. The date will be announced at an appropriate time.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -