Cora Messinger
Scottsdale - Cora Ross Messinger, 90, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away January 27, 2020. She was born at home on September 28, 1929 east of Agawam, Oklahoma, the daughter of Frank and Adie Ross.
Cora's husband Paul and she started Messinger Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ in 1959.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 70 years Paul R. Messinger; sons H. Kendrick (Debby), David Wm. (Anita); granddaughters Kristine Schenkel (Bruce), Sabrina Messinger-Acevedo (Ryan); great grandchildren Jason and Melissa Schenkel, and a new great grandchild expected in March; sister-in-law Mary Kitagawa (Chisato) and brother-in-law Philip W. Messinger (Patricia).
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 3rd at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale.
A second day of visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4th at the mortuary.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale with interment immediately following at Paradise Memorial Gardens, Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020