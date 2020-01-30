|
|
Cora Messinger
Scottsdale - Cora Ross Messinger, 90, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away January 27, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Paul R. Messinger; sons H. Kendrick (Debby), David Wm. (Anita); granddaughters Kristin Schenkel (Bruce), Sabrina Messinger-Acevedo (Ryan); great grandchildren Jason and Melissa Schenkel, and a new great grandchild expected in March; sister-in-law Mary Kitagawa (Chisato) and brother-in-law Philip W. Messinger (Patricia).
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday February 3rd at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale.
A second day of visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4th at the mortuary.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale, with interment immediately following at Paradise Memorial Gardens, Scottsdale, AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, 2020