Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
6901 West Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Coral Short
Coral Emma Short Obituary
Coral Short, aged 94, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley in Glendale, Arizona. Daughter of Walter and Marie Hilkey, she was born in Salinas, California on December 11, 1924. She worked in a number of positions over her career, the last as a Claims Supervisor for the Arizona State Compensation Fund. Coral was married to James (Jim) B. Short for 67 years when he passed away in 2013. Coral and Jim spent many happy years in their retirement travelling between Arizona and Oregon to be close to family. Coral is survived by her sister, Marjorie (Midge) House, her three sons and daughters-in-law, Jim (Eileen), John (Karen), and Tom (Caryn), 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Coral was a voracious reader, a witty conversationalist, and an avid follower of professional golf. She also had many other interests and friends. Coral will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who cared deeply about her entire family. Midge's family always referred to Auntie Coral as "a lovely woman, so full of wisdom that she would so graciously share and we were blessed to have her as our aunt." At her request, no formal services are planned.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019
