|
|
Corda Marie Nelms
Phoenix - Corda Marie Nelms passed into eternity on Sunday March 3. Marie was born in Phoenix on February 28, 1927. She grew up on her family farm located near 32nd Street and Southern with her parents and older brother.
She attended Roosevelt School and Tempe Union High School graduating in 1944. In 1949 while employed at Donofrio Floral Company, she met the love of her life, Carter Nelms. They married in June of 1949 and moved to Inspiration, Arizona where she resided for fifty-five years.
Marie is survived by her children Corda Colvin (Jon), Lee Nelms (Norma), Don Nelms (Kathy), Anne Trujillo (John), seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Her celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 9, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 750 Paxton Ave, Miami Arizona. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or Savior Hospice and Palliative Care, 4530 East Shea Blvd, #160, Phoenix, Az 85028.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lamont Mortuary in Globe Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019