Cordell Ben Mullings passed on into Heaven on November 15, 2019 in Phoenix AZ. His Celebration of Life luncheon is December 14, 2019, at 10:30 am at Desert Springs Community Church, 14440 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear, AZ.
Cordell was born in El Centro, CA on March 30, 1943. He graduated from Imperial Valley High School in 1961. Cordell was married to his high school sweetheart, Judith Ann Shipman for 57 years. Cordell enjoyed golfing, driving fast and being right. While working in the aerospace industry during the Apollo years, Cordell welded a launch part that was left on the moon. He continued his welding career in the mining industry where he became a plant manager for over 20 years. Cordell was an avid football fan who not only watched it, but coached Pop Warner. Cordell is survived by wife, Judy; sons, Bryant and Keving Mullings; sister, Charlotte Cromwell (Bill); brother Nicky Mullings (Sharon); grandson, Benjamin (Kaley); great-grandaughter Emmeline Rose Mullings; sister Carol Mullings; and numerous extended family and friends. Cordell is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Juanita Mullings and brother Joe Mullings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gideons International (Gideons.org) PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8, 2019