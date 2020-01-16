|
Corey Allen Johnson
Glendale - Glendale, Arizona - Corey Allen Johnson, 49, passed away much too soon, at home, December 29, 2019 from a still undetermined cause but thought to be an unexpected heart attack despite Corey's excellent physical condition. An autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause. Corey was born May 19, 1970 in Minneapolis, MN. The son of Jeff and Romell Johnson. In 1979 the family moved to Phoenix - Glendale, AZ where Corey spent the rest of his life. Corey was the oldest of 4 children and is survived by Jeremy, Aaron, and Melanie Johnson. Also, Stacey, Jeremy's wife, and nieces Lily, Sophie, and Violet. Corey attended Greenway High School in Phoenix where he participated in football and baseball, graduating in 1988. Corey went on to earn a finance degree from Arizona State University. Corey spent the next 20+ years working at the Hilton Pointe Tapatio Restaurant, a position he loved and was loved in return by the employees and customers who got to know him. Corey's positive demeanor, attitude, and personality made him a joy to be around. Corey is survived by his long term partner of 27 years, KristiAnne Middelkamp, her mother Terry, and brothers Doug, Rod, and Mike who loved Corey as one of their own. Corey was a joy to be around - always upbeat and fun but very sensitive to the feeling of others. He will be sorely missed by all of us and others who had the opportunity to know him. In addition Corey chose to donate organs to others and that has been done. A Memorial Service will be held at Corey's longtime workplace by the management and employees there as well as at the Renaissance Hotel in Glendale where Corey also worked which will be a Family and friends Celebration of Life. The times and dates will be determined soon with family and friends to be notified. It is requested that memorial contributions on Corey's behalf be sent through GOfundme.com, search: CoreyAllenJohnson.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020