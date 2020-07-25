Corinne P. Barile
Peoria - Corinne P. Barile of Peoria, AZ, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020, with family by her side.
Corinne was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Frank and Bernadette White. As a young girl, Corinne and her family moved to Chicago, Illinois.
On December 6, 1967, she married John A. Barile. In August of 2000, they moved to Peoria, AZ where they eventually retired.
Corinne is survived by her husband John, sons Peter (Jill), James (Brenda), John (Janet) and daughter Nicole (Dr. Kevin J. Aister). Corinne is also survived by her sisters Linda (Jim Ward), Deborah (John Scarpa) and Christine (David Ruzich) as well as 10 grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Corinne was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bernadette (Poisson) White and her brother Frank "Buddy" White and his wife Danuti.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish in Scottsdale, AZ. Masks are required.
Corinne's final resting place will be at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ, immediately following the funeral mass. Corinne's burial will be private.
A live stream option may be available for Corinne's Funeral Mass. Please go to the Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish web-site to search at http://www.bscaz.org
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for your prayerful intentions. Donations may also be made to the family directly or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in memory of Corinne P. Barile at www.stjude.org