Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
5045 E. Thomas Road
Phoenix, AZ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
5045 E. Thomas Road
Phoenix, AZ
Cornelia "Babe" Solar Obituary
Cornelia "Babe" Solar

Phoenix - Cornelia Solar, "Babe" age 83 passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born September 4, 1935 in Natrona, PA to Sophia and Stephan Rusiewicz. She met the love of her life David Solar of 55 years and married him on June 4, 1963. They were reunited with God within 1 day of their 56th wedding anniversary.

Babe had a strong faith in the Roman Catholic Church and was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church for over 50 years, where she served as an usher and faithfully attended Sunday Mass. She loved the casino's, bowling, dancing, and loved See's candy like nothing else.

She spoke her mind, was feisty and loved with her whole heart. She lived for her family. She was a loving and devoted mother and wife, that wanted nothing more than spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephan and Sophia Rusiewicz. She is survived by her children and their spouses, David and Rachelle Solar, AnnMarie and Dave Fouquette, and Philip and Joyce Solar. Babe had 8 grandchildren: Matthew, David, Amanda, Nick, Mia, Michael, Logan and Sloane.

Visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. with Funeral Mass celebrated at 10:00 A.M. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85014. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019
