Corrine Crow
Phoenix - Born June 27, 1933 in Zion IL to parents Henry and Naomi Crow. Corrine left us on April 27, 2019.
The family moved to Phoenix in 1942. She graduated from North High School in 1951 and attended Phoenix College and Lamson Business College. She had a successful business career in Phoenix and retired in 1995. Her parents and brothers Lowell and Marvin predeceased her.
She is survived by her sisters Nadine Cowles and Dee Dee Adams, and special nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Corrine enjoyed her many friends, loved all of her travels and all the animals around her.
Private family services have been held. Memorial contributions can be sent to The Arizona Humane Society or Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019