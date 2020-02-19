Resources
Courtney Diane Sapp

Courtney Diane Sapp Obituary
Courtney Diane Sapp

Courtney Diane Sapp, age 43, born 5/5/1976, passed away on 2/12/2020 in Maricopa, Arizona after battling cancer. She returned to her beloved home state of Arizona this month after living in Wisconsin since 2014. She spent her final days surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Phoenix Arizona to Lawrence Sapp and Deborah Sapp (Capell). She is survived by her mother Deborah Capell, sister Daphne Sapp, her partner Kristy Verhage, step-father Ted Capell and will join her father, Lawrence Sapp in heaven. A devoted sister, daughter and loving partner, she was a brave and loyal person to her friends and family. Courtney was a warrior. She was a bright, funny, mischievous, outspoken, kind and bubbly person with a contagious smile (those dimples!) that touched the hearts of many and will be missed by all. No Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the cancer charity or animal shelter of their choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
